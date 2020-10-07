Brussels police trying to disperse Armenians' protest with water cannons

Police are using water cannons to try to disperse the protest that hundreds of Armenians have organized in front of the building of the European Union in Brussels to call on support to Armenia in the conflict in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
On September 27, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The adversary is also targeting peaceful civilians and bombarding cities, including Stepanakert and Shushi.
As of October 7, the Defense Army of Artsakh has struck 16 helicopters, 17 planes, 126 UAVs, 379 armored vehicles, mainly tanks, 82 cars, 10 armored personnel carriers, one TOS-1A heavy artillery system, 4 Smerch multiple rocket launchers and 1 Uragan multiple rocket launcher of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan has suffered more than 3,154 casualties and more than 5,270 wounded servicemen, and the Armenian side has 331 casualties.
On September 27, both Armenia and Artsakh declared martial law.