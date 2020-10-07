News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
MEP Martin Sonneborn: I hereby officially recognize the Republic of Artsakh
MEP Martin Sonneborn: I hereby officially recognize the Republic of Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A member of the European Parliament Martin Sonneborn officially recognized the Republic of Artsakh on Wednesday during the parliament's session.

According to him, it is more dangerous to health to attack a peaceful, democratic community and to shell its residential areas with cluster munitions.

"This is exactly what the madmen from the Bosporus and Baku in Nagorno-Karabakh are currently practicing," he added.

"They are killing the Armenian risk group regardless of age, weight, and previous illnesses," he said.

According to him, "whatever crimes Baku is committing there, it is doing it thanks to Erdogan, who has shown wild determination to complete a genocide that took place 100 years ago."

"Insane, the EU still considers him a partner - while he spreads terror with jihadist mercenaries - in the Caucasus, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and the Mediterranean," the MEP said.

"As an unofficial spokesman for the Non-attached Members, I hereby officially recognize the Republic Artsakh," Sonneborn added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President: Previously lost position liberated, lives of 19 servicemen hidden in forest saved
As a result of that operation...
 Armenia MFA: No meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs scheduled in Geneva
Armenia’s fundamental stance is that...
 Armenia Deputy PM meets with chairman and members of Eurasian Economic Commission Board
Grigoryan highly appreciated the activities of the EEU from...
 NEWS.am daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 07.10.2020
Armen Sarkissian: Baku's statements on presence of Kurdish militants in Armenia are absurd
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian says...
 RIA Novosti: 1 strike UAV shot down in Stepanakert
One of the UAVs downed by the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos