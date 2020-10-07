Armenia MOD: Unlike Turks, Armenians fight for their land by shedding their own blood

Unlike the Turks, the Armenians fight for their land by shedding their own blood. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a briefing today, in response to a request to comment on Turkey’s misinformation regarding the involvement of Kurdish militants.
“For the past 30 years, we have all been hearing these fairy-tales about Kurdish militants helping Armenia, but there is not one piece of evidence. Our armed forces surely don’t need help from the Kurds. Unlike the Turks, the Armenians fight for their land by shedding their own blood, not the blood of mercenaries,” Hovhannisyan said and affirmed that the Armenian side has evidence of Turkey’s direct involvement in Azerbaijan’s aggression.
“There are facts showing that Turkey’s leadership is planning to strike. The air strikes are completely under the direction of Turkish specialists. There are specific facts about instructors and intelligence agents who have arrived from Turkey, but there is still no information about certain complete units of the Turkish army. Perhaps it is more favorable for the Turks to see jihadists die instead of them,” he said.