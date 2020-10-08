Armenia MOD: Turning point is approaching

Persistent battles took place along the entire length of the border throughout the day, especially in the southern direction. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a briefing this evening.
According to him, the battles continue tonight, the Defense Army has succeeded in striking in several directions, and the adversary has lost a large number of manpower force and technical equipment. “There are many videos showing how the fighters of the adversary were crushed and how they escaped. Our troops are completing their tasks brilliantly,” Hovhannisyan said.
When asked about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that the foundation for victory is being laid, Hovhannisyan affirmed this and said the current battles will become a turning point. “The persistent battles in daytime and nighttime continue. It will be possible to reach the logical end in the next few hours or days. Just be a little patient,” Hovhannisyan urged.
Talking about Azerbaijan’s casualties, Hovhannisyan stated that today, according to the most modest evaluations, at midday the enemy had lost 260-280 servicemen and terrorists, 60-80 armored vehicles, and the adversary left several dozens of equipment. He added that combat UAVs and missiles have become the most effective means for the adversary.