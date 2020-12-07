Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold meeting on Karabakh settlement after situation stabilizes

Yerevan and Baku will hold a meeting on the Karabakh issue immediately after the situation in Karabakh stabilizes, Armenian FM Ara Ayvazyan told a briefing with his Russian counterpart.
"We look forward to the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to the region in the near future, as well as the start of consultations between the mediators and FM. In the future, it will be possible to prepare the ground for the start of a new negotiation process," Ayvazyan added.
The FM said that Yerevan and Moscow now have some cautious optimism in terms of resuming dialogue. And the parties must do everything possible to prevent a repetition of the tragedy.
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov noted that Moscow would welcome any steps by Baku and Yerevan, aimed at resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, but they should determine the timing of contacts at the highest level themselves. According to him, the guarantee of a stable Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is the establishment of life in this region, which would meet the interests of all national and ethnic groups.
"We will welcome any steps that the parties are ready to take in this direction, we will encourage them to do this," Lavrov added.