UN says number of internally displaced persons has exceeded 80 million globally

The number of people who were forced to leave their homes, including as a result of armed conflicts and persecution, exceeded 80 million globally, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a report.
According to UNHCR estimates, the number of internally displaced persons in the world exceeded 80 million in the middle of this year.
At the beginning of this year, there were approximately 79.5 million people worldwide displaced from their homes as a result of persecution, conflict, and human rights violations. This number includes 45.7 million internally displaced persons, 29.6 million refugees, and 4.2 million asylum seekers.
The coronavirus has created additional difficulties for people who were forced to leave their homes as in April, 168 countries fully pr partially closed their borders.
As of mid-2020, there were 4.2 million stateless persons globally, according to UNHCR data from 79 countries.