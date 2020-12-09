News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
UN says number of internally displaced persons has exceeded 80 million globally
UN says number of internally displaced persons has exceeded 80 million globally
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The number of people who were forced to leave their homes, including as a result of armed conflicts and persecution, exceeded 80 million globally, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a report.

According to UNHCR estimates, the number of internally displaced persons in the world exceeded 80 million in the middle of this year.

At the beginning of this year, there were approximately 79.5 million people worldwide displaced from their homes as a result of persecution, conflict, and human rights violations. This number includes 45.7 million internally displaced persons, 29.6 million refugees, and 4.2 million asylum seekers.

The coronavirus has created additional difficulties for people who were forced to leave their homes as in April, 168 countries fully pr partially closed their borders.

As of mid-2020, there were 4.2 million stateless persons globally, according to UNHCR data from 79 countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan calls France parliament resolution on Artsakh a “complete disaster’’
“The decision taken the previous day in the parliament of France, the co-chair of the [OSCE] Minsk Group, is a complete disaster beyond a scandal,” the Turkish president said…
 UN Secretary-General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume talks under OSCE auspices
He also calls on the governments and peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan...
 Russian FM, UN Secretary-General discuss humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Guterres welcomed the role of Russia in reaching agreements...
 UN supports Palestinian rights to West Bank
The General Assembly adopted four annual resolutions supporting Palestine and against the actions of Israel…
 UN chief: Humanity is waging a 'suicidal' war on nature
"Humanity is waging war on nature...
 UN Secretary General has first phone talk with Biden
Guterres underscored the essential role played by the enduring close co-operation between the United States and the United Nations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos