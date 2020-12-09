News
Pashinyan speaks on statement he signed: There are no obstacles to studying the legal grounds
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the statement he signed.

"There are no obstacles to studying the legal basis of these circumstances," he said.

“I have already given explanations regarding the details of signing the statement, and there is nothing to add to this. The document concerns the truce and the cessation of hostilities. It was signed taking into account the circumstances that I have already mentioned,” he said. Pashinyan added that, regardless of all these processes, it is important that the people of Armenia do not lose the right to form power and free expression of will.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
