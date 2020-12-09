Armenia MFA comments on Yerevan-Baku flight

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am the following regarding the flight from Yerevan to Baku:
“In regard to the plane that flew from Yerevan to Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs that on December 8 the delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Manlio Di Stefano arrived in Armenia and, according to plan, headed to Baku after that. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia also informs that the delegation left Yerevan for Baku via the plane of the Italian government that had received the necessary permits for the flight.”