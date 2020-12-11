News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation shut down Yerevan-Sevan road
Citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation shut down Yerevan-Sevan road
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation have shut down the Yerevan-Sevan road.

In response to the police’s demand to open the road, one of the participants of the demonstration said the following: “We are citizens of the Republic of Armenia, we are expressing our protest for the sake of the future of our country. This is our protest for our dignity and self-esteem, for stealing the right to win.”

The police officer, who was dressed in civilian clothes, said the police will give the demonstrators three minutes to open the road; otherwise, they will take relevant actions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Participants of demonstration applaud Armenian police officers protecting government building
The thousands of citizens...
 2 Yerevan citizens transferred from France Square to hospital
Two citizens were transferred from...
 Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation shut down Vanadzor-Alaverdi interstate road
Earlier, several streets of...
 ARF-D member Ishkhan Saghatelyan apprehended, continued to chant "Nikol Traitor"
Police officers have apprehended...
 Police push and shove a young girl during protest demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
The citizens were holding protests...
 Police try to apprehend Armenian political party member, use force against him
Police started apprehending the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos