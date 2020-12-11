Citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation shut down Yerevan-Sevan road

Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation have shut down the Yerevan-Sevan road.
In response to the police’s demand to open the road, one of the participants of the demonstration said the following: “We are citizens of the Republic of Armenia, we are expressing our protest for the sake of the future of our country. This is our protest for our dignity and self-esteem, for stealing the right to win.”
The police officer, who was dressed in civilian clothes, said the police will give the demonstrators three minutes to open the road; otherwise, they will take relevant actions.