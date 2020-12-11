News
Armenia Deputy PM, China Ambassador discuss operation of Shansi-Nairit Armenian-Chinese joint venture
Armenia Deputy PM, China Ambassador discuss operation of Shansi-Nairit Armenian-Chinese joint venture
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan today received newly appointed Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Fahn Yoon.

Greeting the guest, Avinyan stated that China is one of Armenia’s key partners, and Ambassador Yoon stated that he won’t spare efforts for further development and expansion of the cooperation.

Avinyan talked about the latest developments surrounding Artsakh and the exchange of captives and expressed the Armenian party’s stance.

The interlocutors discussed the programs for technical assistance to Armenia. Touching upon trade and economic relations, with satisfaction, the parties stated that China is one of Armenia’s key trade partners, and Avinyan attached importance to the engagement of direct investments from China and the implementation of mutually beneficial programs.

During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the possibility of resumption of discussions on the construction of a copper smelter through the use of state-of-the-art technologies in Armenia, as well as considered the operation of the Shansi-Nairit Armenian-Chinese joint venture and expansion of its operation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
