Catholicos of All Armenians receives Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Catholicos of All Armenians receives Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today had a meeting with Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, who has returned after undergoing treatment abroad, expressed gratitude for the care and pontifical call to leave for treatment which made it possible to prevent the risk of losing his life.

Expressing joy for the recovery of the archbishop and his return, His Holiness Karekin II noted that followers of the Armenian Church were seriously concerned about his health.

During the meeting, the Catholicos of All Armenians and the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese touched upon the current situation in Artsakh, the programs being implemented in order to meet the needs of the people of Artsakh, as well as the future activities of the Diocese and the care for shrines.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
