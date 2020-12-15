Ahead of the New Year, Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia has called on to help the children of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

He noted that all mankind is preparing for the New Year in the conditions of coronavirus and economic difficulties this year, and in parallel with these hardships, the shock caused by the recent Artsakh war is terrible for the Armenian people, especially for the people of Artsakh.

Aram I has urged to refrain from the traditional public celebrations and festivities on the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays, and to allocate the respective expenses and gifts to the needy children of Artsakh. For this purpose, the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia has opened a special bank account where the money generated will be transferred—through the Catholicosate—to the needy children of Artsakh.

Also, Catholicos Aram I has declared 2021 the "Year of Artsakh," and the aforesaid program will be the first practical step for the restoration of Artsakh.