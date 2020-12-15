Vazgen Manukyan: Economic situation in Armenia is devastating

The economic situation in Armenia is truly devastating, and this can be seen in the performance of the budget, the drop of the GDP, the reduction of the amount of investments and territorial losses. This is what Vazgen Manukyan, candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for the post of Prime Minister of Armenia, said during a meeting with youth today.
According to him, Armenia has lost 100,000 hectares of arable land, 315,000 hectares of green areas, 15 hydroelectric power plants and 100 megawatts of electricity.
The politician also stated that normal businessmen won’t make significant investments in Armenia and that the country won’t be able to get out of the extremely unfavorable situation without real investments.
Manukyan added that only ethnic Armenians will make investments in Armenia and that there is a big risk since their investments won’t be large and won’t be able to help change the situation in the country.