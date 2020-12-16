Father Vahram Melikyan: Reports on capture of Armenian servicemen further exacerbate this humiliating situation

Reports on the capture of Armenian servicemen further exacerbate this humiliating situation. Father Vahram Melikyan wrote about this on Facebook.
"Father Mkrtich Karapetyan, a Mother See [of Holy Etchmiadzin] cenobite who left for the front line as a volunteer from the very first day [of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war], also continues to be among our missing Armenians.
At the Mother See, we continue to pray, and we call on the national authorities to take a responsible stance.
In recent days, the Catholicos of All Armenians has taken certain steps regarding the issue of prisoners of war,” Fr. Melikyan added in particular.