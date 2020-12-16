News
Father Vahram Melikyan: Reports on capture of Armenian servicemen further exacerbate this humiliating situation
Father Vahram Melikyan: Reports on capture of Armenian servicemen further exacerbate this humiliating situation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Reports on the capture of Armenian servicemen further exacerbate this humiliating situation. Father Vahram Melikyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"Father Mkrtich Karapetyan, a Mother See [of Holy Etchmiadzin] cenobite who left for the front line as a volunteer from the very first day [of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war], also continues to be among our missing Armenians.

At the Mother See, we continue to pray, and we call on the national authorities to take a responsible stance.

In recent days, the Catholicos of All Armenians has taken certain steps regarding the issue of prisoners of war,” Fr. Melikyan added in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
