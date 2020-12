YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian will pay a working visit to Brussels, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The third session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council will be held Thursday in Brussels, and it will be chaired by FM Aivazian and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell.

On the margins of the working visit to Belgium, meetings are also scheduled with a number of partners.