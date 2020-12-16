News
Armenia Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to be sent to Russia on business trip
Armenia Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to be sent to Russia on business trip
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan will be sent to the Russian Federation on a business trip from December 17 to 19, 2020, as reported on the official website of the Government of Armenia.

The Prime Minister’s decision states that Grigoryan will be sent to the Russian Federation to discuss issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian economic cooperation and will submit a report on the results of the trip to the Russian Federation to the Prime Minister within three days upon his return.
