EU interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan on natural gas

The European Union (EU) wants to sign a new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan, including on natural gas purchases, as well as to engage in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict. The statement came from Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, following a meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Council on Friday, the European Commission informed.
"The EU wants to conclude an ambitious new comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan, based on democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms. This would contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy, enhance our trading relationship, and extend our cooperation more broadly,” said Borrell. “The EU stands ready to assume a role in supporting and shaping a durable settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in close complementarity with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. We are ready to use our peacebuilding and reconstruction tools to support this.”
In his turn, the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, stressed the EU's interest in developing natural gas cooperation with Azerbaijan. He reiterated that Brussels expects to receive the first gas supplies from Azerbaijan—through the Southern Gas Corridor—by the end of this year, and noted that Brussels is considering extending this natural gas pipeline project to the Western Balkans.
According to the final statement, the participants of the meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Council also discussed the process of reforms in Azerbaijan and human rights in this country.