Artsakh: 6 soldiers who were in obscurity for 70 days will remain under doctors' supervision
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


Six conscripts who have been in obscurity for 70 days are in need of a medical examination and will remain under medical supervision for now, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reported.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has earlier reported that six of Armenian soldiers, who had fought against the unknown for more than 70 days, returned today to their homeland, which was achieved as a result of prospecting, held through the efforts of The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations, the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh and the International Committee of the Red Cross, carried out in the territories fallen under the control of Azerbaijan
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
