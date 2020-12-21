Mayor of Armenia's Goris Arush Arushanyan at Investigative Committee, human rights activists standing outside (LIVE)

A little while ago, Arush Arushanyan, the mayor of the Armenian city of Goris, was brought to the main building of the Investigative Committee in Yerevan.

Earlier, we reported that the mayor of Goris was detained within the framework of a criminal case launched by the police, this criminal case was sent to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, but the Committee informed that they had not received this criminal case yet, and therefore they cannot provide details on which Criminal Code article this criminal case was launched under and on Arushanyan's status of detention.

To note, Arush Arushanyan had announced Sunday that they will be at the gates of Goris Monday morning and will not allow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to enter Syunik Province, after which Arushanyan was detained.