News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Mayor of Armenia's Goris Arush Arushanyan at Investigative Committee, human rights activists standing outside (LIVE)
Mayor of Armenia's Goris Arush Arushanyan at Investigative Committee, human rights activists standing outside (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A little while ago, Arush Arushanyan, the mayor of the Armenian city of Goris, was brought to the main building of the Investigative Committee in Yerevan.

Earlier, we reported that the mayor of Goris was detained within the framework of a criminal case launched by the police, this criminal case was sent to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, but the Committee informed that they had not received this criminal case yet, and therefore they cannot provide details on which Criminal Code article this criminal case was launched under and on Arushanyan's status of detention.

To note, Arush Arushanyan had announced Sunday that they will be at the gates of Goris Monday morning and will not allow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to enter Syunik Province, after which Arushanyan was detained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
In what criminal case is Armenia’s Goris mayor detained?
The Investigative Committee presented details…
 Armenia Ombudsman: Citizens' call to threaten or use violence against pastor in Sisian is absolutely inadmissible
A little while ago, I talked to...
 Armenian Prosecutor General given time until Tuesday noon to detain PM Nikol Pashinyan
Kazinyan recalled that on November 26, the party headed by him presented a report on high treason...
 Armenia’s Syunik residents keep Yerevan-Goris road closed (PHOTOS)
Until the mayor of Goris town is released from custody...
 Sisian church priest speaks on incident with PM Pashinyan: It was personal approach
I did not ask him to leave the church…
 Armenian epidemiologist to attend opposition Homeland Salvation Movement's rally tomorrow
Many medical workers are...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos