Residents of Hin Shen, Mets Shen villages under blockade are not in danger, assures Armenia ruling bloc MP

YEREVAN. – The people who ended up in an Azerbaijani blockade in Hin Shen and Mets Shen villages, as well as a group of people—62 people—who were taken prisoner in Khtsaberd village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), are not in danger. Nazeli Baghdasaryan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, said this to reporters Tuesday in the National Assembly of Armenia, while speaking about her recent visit to Artsakh.

According to her, two lawmakers from the ruling bloc had decided to go to Karabakh in order to find out the situation and provide possible assistance. "It was a security issue and concerned the citizens who are residents of Shirak Province of Armenia. We managed to secure meetings at various levels (…). During the meetings we were able to discuss issues related to the positions located in these two sections—in Hin Shen and Mets Shen villages—as well as to Khtsaberd," Baghdasaryan said.

The MP noted that thanks to all the above-mentioned, they managed to carry out a turn of duty at the positions there.

Baghdasaryan also said that the 72 people who defended at the said positions were now in the depths of the country and, according to her, their lives and health are not at risk. "After that, we sent them to Shirak," the MP added.