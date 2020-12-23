News
Wednesday
December 23
News
Wednesday
December 23
Beglaryan: Azerbaijan military aggression caused at least $2bn in direct damage to Karabakh
Beglaryan: Azerbaijan military aggression caused at least $2bn in direct damage to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan's military aggression has caused at least $2 billion in direct damage to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Artak Beglaryan, who is resigning from the post of Artsakh ombudsman Wednesday, stated about this at a press conference.

He added that, moreover, the damage in the Artsakh territories now occupied by Azerbaijan has not been calculated yet.

According to Beglaryan, more than 15,000 homes, 4,000 public facilities and infrastructures—including schools and hospitals—, and 2,500 vehicles were either damaged or collapsed as a result of this aggression. "The calculations are more than modest. The damage is very serious. The direct damage alone exceeds $2 billion," he said.

And responding to the Azerbaijani leadership’s statement that $50 billion in damage was caused to Azerbaijan, Beglaryan said that Azerbaijan was using this matter for propaganda purposes and to put pressure on the peace talks. "During the hostilities, including in the [19]90s, the parties suffered great material damage and losses; this is obvious. If Azerbaijan is talking about damage, it should talk about mutual damage. In this regard, the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh must work toward preparing counter-evidence. As for appealing to international court instances, I have not encountered such type and scale of lawsuits, and they do not seem realistic," Artak Beglaryan added.

 
