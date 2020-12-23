News
News
Heiko Maas says Germany is against arms embargo on Turkey
Heiko Maas says Germany is against arms embargo on Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Germany is against an embargo on arms supplies to Turkey, said German FM Heiko Maas. 

The FM told the DPA news agency that he finds the arms embargo on Turkey "strategically incorrect," Anadolu reported.

"Of course, we continue to believe that there is a solution to the conflict and that we do not have to permanently remove a NATO partner from the arms cooperation," he added.

Germany exported 243 million euros worth of arms to Turkey in 2018, according to Bild am Sonntag, which is almost a third of all German arms exports.

In 2019, Turkey received 344.6 million euros worth of arms from Germany, which is more than a third of Germany's total arms exports.
