Thursday
December 24
Yerevan authorities deliberately not clearing snow from streets?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


According to tradition, the snowfall in December becomes an "unexpected surprise" for the Yerevan authorities.

Despite the fact that the municipal authorities had enough time to take adequate measures, not enough number of snow-clearing equipment or cleaners are seen on the streets of the Armenian capital, and most streets and sidewalks are not covered with sand.

It is a natural conclusion that such inaction may be due to an attempt to prevent considerable participation in the opposition rally at Republic Square on Thursday morning.

The situation is especially dangerous on roads with steep slopes.

The video above was shot by a Facebook user.
