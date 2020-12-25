News
Mayor: Kapan town, some nearby settlements will become targets for Azerbaijan army
Mayor: Kapan town, some nearby settlements will become targets for Azerbaijan army
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani armed forces are located 100 meters from the Armenian village of Syunik. Kapan city mayor Gevorg Parsyan stated this during Friday’s working discussion—at the National Assembly—organized by the parliamentary faction of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, while presenting the situation in the region.

Moreover, as per Parsyan, the Azerbaijani army units are located up to 1 km away from the residential areas of Kapan. "When the most important hills located in front of Kapan and Syunik [Province] communities come under the control of Azerbaijan, the city of Kapan and some other settlements will become a serious target for the enemy," Gevorg Parsyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
