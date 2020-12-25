News
Armenia government, ruling bloc disregard parliamentary discussion on border communities’ issues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – On the initiative of the parliamentary faction of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, a working discussion was held Friday at the National Assembly, during which the problems existing in the border provinces were discussed.

According to the secretary of the aforesaid faction, Arman Abovyan, members of the government and MPs of the ruling My Step bloc were also invited to this discussion, but none of them showed up.

He added that during this discussion, a telephone link will be established with the leaders of the border communities to better understand the situation on the ground.

Opposition Bright Armenia parliamentary faction took part in this discussion.
