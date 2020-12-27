Vazgen Manukyan: People have gathered here to protect their national dignity

People have gathered here to protect their national dignity. This is what candidate of the Armenian opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan told reporters in the courtyard of the St. Gayane Church today.

“The campaign against the Armenian Church is not new. There are countries that are starting to weaken other countries by breaking their traditions, which consist of history, language and religion. Some people are receiving funds from abroad to do this in Armenia,” he stated.

When told that there are quite a lot of people in the courtyard, Manukyan said 99% of the population believe that breaking traditions is sacrilege and have gathered to protect their national dignity and values.

Today citizens have gathered in the courtyard of St. Gayane Church to express their support to the Catholicos of All Armenians and the clergymen of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church against whom the government’s supporters have made calls for violence.