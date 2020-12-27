News
Opposition's candidate for PM on recent disclosure by Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Touching upon the disclosure by former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan of the letter that the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) had addressed to the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia on September 1, candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan told reporters in the courtyard of St. Gayane Church that this fully fits into treason.

“I also read the news. I wasn’t surprised since I know the level and aspirations of the incumbent authorities. This fully fits into treason,” he said.

Mikayel Minasyan has declared that 26 days before the recent war, Secretary General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas had addressed a letter to Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and attached a package of documents offering to hold military command drills within the framework of the CSTO. “The CSTO Secretary General describes the war that Armenia has to prepare for and calls on Armenia to address the CSTO before the war begins because, according to those documents, Armenia is incapable of resisting the war that was described in the confidential letter,” he declared.

After making this statement, Minasyan also released the confidential letter of the CSTO Secretary General addressed to the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
