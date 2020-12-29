Armenia defense minister visits Russian military base in Gyumri

A military delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia headed by the Minister of Defense, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, on Tuesday visited the Russian 102nd military base in Gyumri, on the anniversary of the formation of this military unit.
According to the press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, during the visit, the Armenian military got acquainted with the infrastructures, weapons, and military equipment of this military base, and congratulated its command and staff on the anniversary of the establishment of this military unit and the coming New Year.
A separate point of the program was the visit of the members of the delegation to the Orthodox Church at this military base and the latter’s military-historical museum.
The 102nd military base is the legal successor of the 1,415th Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces’ 435th Division, the formation of which had begun on December 29, 1941 in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia.
This Russian military base is deployed in Armenia according to the 1995 interstate agreement. And in 2010, Russia and Armenia extended the agreement on the deployment of this base until 2044.