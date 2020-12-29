News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister visits Russian military base in Gyumri
Armenia defense minister visits Russian military base in Gyumri
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

A military delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia headed by the Minister of Defense, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, on Tuesday visited the Russian 102nd military base in Gyumri, on the anniversary of the formation of this military unit.

According to the press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, during the visit, the Armenian military got acquainted with the infrastructures, weapons, and military equipment of this military base, and congratulated its command and staff on the anniversary of the establishment of this military unit and the coming New Year.

A separate point of the program was the visit of the members of the delegation to the Orthodox Church at this military base and the latter’s military-historical museum.

The 102nd military base is the legal successor of the 1,415th Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces’ 435th Division, the formation of which had begun on December 29, 1941 in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia.

This Russian military base is deployed in Armenia according to the 1995 interstate agreement. And in 2010, Russia and Armenia extended the agreement on the deployment of this base until 2044.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
168.am: It is known what Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, Russia’s Putin discussed during their phone talk
They discussed a wide range of issues related to…
 WarGonzo: Putin has telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
At the beginning of last week…
 Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Deputy FM discuss cooperation
The press service of the Embassy of...
 Armenia among top three countries that love Russia the most
Among other countries with...
 Armenia's Pashinyan receives Russian emergency situations minister
Zinichev provided details about...
 Armenia Military Prosecutor meets with Russian counterpart and head of investigation department
During the meeting, the interlocutors...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos