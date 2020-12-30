Russia gratuitously grants EUR 10 million to Armenia to help those displaced from Karabakh

The Russian Federation has gratuitously granted EUR 10,000,000 to Armenia for the purpose of co-financing the implementation of financial support measures for citizens who have been displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and have taken shelter in Armenia, as reported the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.
“On December 28, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation signed an agreement by which the Russian Federation is gratuitously granting EUR 10,000,000 for the purpose of co-financing the implementation of financial support measures for people who were forcefully displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and are located in the territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the press release of the Office reads.