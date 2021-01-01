Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 3 servicemen removed from Jabrayil and Martuni yesterday

Yesterday the search and rescue team of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) removed the bodies of three deceased servicemen, including two from Jebrayil and one from Martuni. This is what Head of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Service for Emergency Situations Hunan Tadevosyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The search efforts continue in the directions of Fizuli and Martuni, and it’s still not clear whether the search efforts in Hadrut will begin or not,” Tadevosyan added.
To date, a total of 1,138 bodies have been found.