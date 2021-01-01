News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 01
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 3 servicemen removed from Jabrayil and Martuni yesterday
Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 3 servicemen removed from Jabrayil and Martuni yesterday
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Yesterday the search and rescue team of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) removed the bodies of three deceased servicemen, including two from Jebrayil and one from Martuni. This is what Head of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Service for Emergency Situations Hunan Tadevosyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The search efforts continue in the directions of Fizuli and Martuni, and it’s still not clear whether the search efforts in Hadrut will begin or not,” Tadevosyan added.

To date, a total of 1,138 bodies have been found.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos