Million residents of Israel vaccinated against COVID-19

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan President's statement contradicts point 8 of statement signed on November 9, 2020

Italy's Commune of San Pietro Verotico adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh's independence

Sweden takes over OSCE Chairpersonship

Armenian analyst: Tourism in Artsakh becoming of not only economic, but also political significance

RT's video digest: Coronavirus pandemic, war in Nagorno-Karabakh, US elections

Karabakh President visits border on New Year's Day

5 children born in Karabakh on New Year's Day, one of them weighs 5.5 kg

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon with bishops (PHOTO)

Yerevan medical university head: Armenian singer sings with tears in eyes at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Azerbaijan citizen loses both legs after anti-air mine explosion in Karabakh

About 47,000 refugees return to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Catholicos of Holy See of Cilicia Aram I delivers New Year's message

Russian medical workers provide medical assistance to 1,044 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh

Iranian government's spokesperson tweets New Year's message in Armenian

19th century Armenian church in Turkey to turn into "House of World's Humor Masters"

UNICEF predicts average life expectancy for children born on January 1, 2021

Tert.am: 33-year-old Armenian man killed in Akhalkalak on New Year's Eve

Armenia MOD: New Year's Eve was calm on Armenian-Azerbaijani border and Karabakh's line of contact

Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 3 servicemen removed from Jabrayil and Martuni yesterday

Son of Armenian soldier who fell in Karabakh war was born on New Year's Eve

Kazakhstan takes over presidency of Eurasian Economic Union

Armenia reports 329 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Fire breaks out at guest house in Armenia's Dilijan on New Year's Eve

Opposition's Armenian PM candidate visits citizens continuing sitting strike at Republic Square after midnight (PHOTO)

Karabakh President: May the year 2021 become a year of recovery and re-organization for the Armenian nation!

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader's New Year's message

Armenia PM: We were not able to repatriate all our captives, and I want to apologize to the families for this situation

Defense minister, Defense Army commander: Artsakh is wounded but it exists, will exist

Armenia defense minister: We can go through that difficult but vitally important path

Sky lanterns to be released into air at Republic Square in Yerevan

Czech Rep. sets record for number of new cases of COVID-19 for past 2 days

President: I am sure that Armenians, Armenia will yet celebrate new victories

Lukashenko forecasts demographic crisis in Belarus

Pentagon believes Iran sent weapons to Iraq to strike US forces

Stoltenberg: NATO does not consider Russia as direct threat

Catholicos of All Armenians visits displaced Artsakh residents, wounded servicemen, combat positions

Cargo ship sinks off east coast of China

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan visits Yerablur Military Pantheon (PHOTOS)

Washington Post: US Secret Service to change composition of Biden's security team

Harutyunyan: On behalf of Artsakh Armenians I express my gratitude personally to President Vladimir Putin

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev: Many Armenian servicemen are detained

Catholicos Aram I, papal nuncio discuss Artsakh issue

Aliyev: Azerbaijan underscores formation of Armenia-Turkey transport corridor

Armenia, Russia to sign agreement on cooperation in mass communications

US State Department confirms there is no working group with Turkey on S-400 issue

Armenia government approves 25 anti-crisis measures in 2020 (VIDEO)

Zas: Armenia has been tested for resilience

Armenia FM has phone talk with Greece colleague

Aliyev: Russian-Turkish center in Karabakh will be established within next 2 weeks

Armenia ex-ambassador: I publish documents that could have been basis for not giving Sotk gold mine to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles Armenian sets Guinness World Record for 2nd time

Egypt’s El-Sisi to Armenia President: In 2021 we will witness further expansion of our bilateral ties

Artsakh emergency service: All humanitarian aid delivered from Russia is distributed at planned points

Armenia health ministry launches COVID ambulance service

UK’s Johnson congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian

Artsakh hero is laid to rest at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

Armenia ruling bloc MP on situation in Syunik: We must build together whole security arena related to it

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Wreath on behalf of Armenia President is laid at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Armenian people’s history is full of tragic chapters

Erdogan: Turkey hopes joint center in Karabakh with Russia will start operating soon

Haykaz Baghmanyan of Armenia is relieved of post of Deputy Chief of CSTO Joint Staff

World oil prices falling slightly

Russia ambassador to Armenia: We have all grounds for looking to future with optimism

Ex-Ambassador: Hayastan All Armenian Fund funds were spent inconsistently by authorities

531 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

UPC–CPSU: Zohrabyan's removal as head of Armenia parliament committee is government pressure on opposition

Armenia PM Pashinyan to sign new document with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev, says ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member

Armenia PM signs new decision

One of most notorious serial killers dies in US

Unidentified people damage Armenia opposition party member's car (PHOTOS)

UK to tighten coronavirus lockdown

ECtHR decides to take urgent measures regarding another 23 Armenians

China and EU complete talks on investment agreement

Prosperous Armenia Party leader meets with servicemen from Armenian city of Abovyan wounded during the war

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: Fraudsters led by Deputy PM Avinyan caused $1.5 million in damages to state

Latvia extends state of emergency and sets curfew for New Year

Analyst: Iranians believe authorities should have helped Armenian side win Azerbaijan

Argentine parliament approves abortion legalization

Armenia MOD meets with parents and relatives of POWs

France Ambassador to Armenia sends New Year's message to Armenian people

Armenia 2nd President pays tribute to martyred soldiers (PHOTOS)

Processes in Syunik Province might make it hard for Iran and Armenia to implement joint projects

Science magazine lists 2020 most important scientific achievements: COVID-19 vaccine tops the list

Iran says Trump number one culprit in assassination of General Soleimani

Karabakh President receives Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister

Russia gratuitously grants EUR 10 million to Armenia to help those displaced from Karabakh

22 Armenia soldiers' bodies found, Armenian PM Pashinyan meets all parliamentary factions heads, 30.12.2020 digest

Armenian and Russian FMs discuss actions for stabilization of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Dodon to lead Party of Socialists in Moldova

Armenian opposition party leader meets with mayor of Armenia's Kajaran

Armenian PM discusses snap parliamentary elections with representatives of political parties

French government warns of resumption of COVID-19 pandemic after holidays

Official: Gardens and hydroelectric power plant in Armenia's Karahunj village being transferred to Azerbaijan

Armenia National Security Service: No incidents recorded in sector of Shurnukh, situation fully under control

Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian special services chiefs consider possibility of creation of communication channel

EU leaders sign cooperation deal with UK after Brexit

Armenian police searching for 66-year-old woman

Armenia obtains 8 large oxygen generating stations and 100,000 COVID-19 tests