Italy's Commune of San Pietro Verotico adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh's independence
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Embassy of Armenia in Italy reports on its Facebook page that the Council of the Commune of San Pietro Verotico has unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and condemning the war crimes committed against the civilian population.

The Embassy of Armenia in Italy also reports that the Commune of Osio Sopra has recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

“The Commune of Osio Sopra has recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh. Thank you, Osia Sopra for expressing solidarity with the Armenian people and protecting universal values,” the press release reads.
