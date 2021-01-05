Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Corrigan has nominated Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, and Edward Snowden for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
According to her, Assange is being held in prison in the UK and still risks extradition to the United States, despite the court's refusal to extradite on Monday. She noted that Assange may be subjected to cruel, humiliating, and inhuman treatment in the United States and even be sentenced to death. Chelsea Manning, who reported information to Assange and was imprisoned for this for seven years in the US was pardoned by former President Barack Obama.
Snowden, who has uncovered large-scale secret surveillance programs of the US intelligence services, has taken refuge in Russia and cannot return to his homeland on pain of life in prison, Corrigan added.
Corrigan received the 1976 Nobel Prize for her work in resolving the conflict in Northern Ireland.