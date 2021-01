The quarantine in Armenia will be extended for another six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the health ministry's spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan noted.

The quarantine was introduced in September and lasted four months. Its term was to expire on January 11.

At the end of the year, the health ministry has submitted to the government a project to extend the quarantine.

According to Nikoghosyan, they put forward this proposal, taking into account the epidemiological situation.