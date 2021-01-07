News
Thursday
January 07
News
Thursday
January 07
Senate cleared of Trump supporters
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Senate has now been cleared of US President Donald Trump's supporters, political reporter Hugo Lowell tweeted.

"Senate floor now cleared of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, per USCP officers. Protestors being pushed towards the Rotunda and kettled out of the Capitol via the East and West entrances," he noted.
