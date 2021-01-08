Vazgen Manukyan: Situation in Armenia can explode and lead to unpredictable developments

Vazgen Manukyan, the unified candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister of Armenia, has addressed Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian; Director of the National Security Service, Colonel Armen Abazyan; Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan with the demand for a meeting with representatives of the Homeland Salvation Movement on January 9.

In his letter, Manukyan stated the following:

“Our country is in an extremely dangerous situation. We have suffered tremendous human casualties and territorial losses. We are less sovereign. The security system of Armenia is undermined. The concessions and losses continue due to the dubious and anti-national decisions of the defeated Prime Minister. The public doesn’t know what he has agreed on and with whom. The public and political circles are very concerned about the Nikol Pashinyan-Ilham Aliyev meeting to be held on January 11. The situation is can explode and lead to unpredictable developments.

You officials ex officio bear responsibility for all adopted and to-be-adopted decisions and are obliged to present the reality to the public. If necessary, you must prevent the adoption of anti-national decisions and protect the interests of the state and people.

I address you with the demand to meet with representatives of the Homeland Salvation Movement on January 9.

We look forward to your clarifications regarding the situation that has been created.

Thank you in advance.”