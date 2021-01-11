Putin: Russia has adhered to OSCE Minsk Group principles on Karabakh

In all its actions on Karabakh, Russia has adhered to the principles of the OSCE Minsk Group. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at Monday’s meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow.
"At the same time, I would like to emphasize that in all its actions, Russia has tried to follow the main developments achieved within the OSCE Minsk Group. We continue to regularly monitor our actions with our partners, the chairs of the Minsk Group," Putin added.