Putin speaks about implementation of Karabakh deal

The trilateral agreement on Karabakh is being consistently implemented, this creates the necessary prerequisites for a long-term and full-scale settlement of the long-standing conflict on a just basis, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted.
Putin also noted how the document was prepared: "We were in constant contact, looking for a compromise together."
The Russian President also noted that Russia sought to follow the key developments reached in the OSCE Minsk Group.
"We continue to regularly check with partners… our actions," he added.