News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 11
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Putin speaks about implementation of Karabakh deal
Putin speaks about implementation of Karabakh deal
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The trilateral agreement on Karabakh is being consistently implemented, this creates the necessary prerequisites for a long-term and full-scale settlement of the long-standing conflict on a just basis, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted.

Putin also noted how the document was prepared: "We were in constant contact, looking for a compromise together."

The Russian President also noted that Russia sought to follow the key developments reached in the OSCE Minsk Group. 

"We continue to regularly check with partners… our actions," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin calls for outlining future steps for Karabakh settlement
I mean the issues related to the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent…
 Moscow meeting: Putin embraces Pashinyan and Aliyev, but they simply greet each other
After the opening speech of the Russian President, the talks continued behind closed doors…
 Putin: More than 48,000 people returned to Karabakh
"We are doing a lot for the safe return of internally displaced persons...
 Putin assesses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
“At the request of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides...
 Putin: Trilateral task force will deal with restoration of economic and transport relations in Karabakh
A special trilateral task force led by the...
 Putin: Russia has adhered to OSCE Minsk Group principles on Karabakh
In all its actions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos