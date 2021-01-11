News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 11
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia ex-Ambassador: PM Pashinyan was preparing our defeat in all directions for 2.5 years
Armenia ex-Ambassador: PM Pashinyan was preparing our defeat in all directions for 2.5 years
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Nikol has been preparing our defeat—in all directions—for 2.5 years. Mikayel Minasyan, Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Vatican and son-in-law of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, wrote this on his Telegram channel, and referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Looking back on the diplomatic and information components, we face a terrible reality. Nikol, who was announcing the ‘New Armenia,’ actually became the ‘builder’ of the new Azerbaijan.

Deliberately debasing the [OSCE] Minsk Group—the guarantor of non-use of force—, reducing its role in the [Karabakh conflict] settlement process, he announced the start of [peace] talks from a new position, and began to build direct relations with Azerbaijan, bypassing the mediators. By unleashing local battles in Tavush [Province of Armenia], he legitimized the creation of the anti-Armenian Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem.

By becoming at odds with [Armenia’s] historical allies and not finding new ones, weakening the army and sowing hatred in the society, Nikol turned Armenia into Azerbaijan’s most suitable enemy, a country with a predetermined defeat—in 2.5 years," Minasyan added in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin calls for outlining future steps for Karabakh settlement
I mean the issues related to the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent…
 Moscow meeting: Putin embraces Pashinyan and Aliyev, but they simply greet each other
After the opening speech of the Russian President, the talks continued behind closed doors…
 Putin: More than 48,000 people returned to Karabakh
"We are doing a lot for the safe return of internally displaced persons...
 Putin assesses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
“At the request of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides...
 Putin: Trilateral task force will deal with restoration of economic and transport relations in Karabakh
A special trilateral task force led by the...
 Putin speaks about implementation of Karabakh deal
"We continue to regularly check with partners… our actions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos