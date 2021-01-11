Armenia ex-Ambassador: PM Pashinyan was preparing our defeat in all directions for 2.5 years

Nikol has been preparing our defeat—in all directions—for 2.5 years. Mikayel Minasyan, Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Vatican and son-in-law of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, wrote this on his Telegram channel, and referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
"Looking back on the diplomatic and information components, we face a terrible reality. Nikol, who was announcing the ‘New Armenia,’ actually became the ‘builder’ of the new Azerbaijan.
Deliberately debasing the [OSCE] Minsk Group—the guarantor of non-use of force—, reducing its role in the [Karabakh conflict] settlement process, he announced the start of [peace] talks from a new position, and began to build direct relations with Azerbaijan, bypassing the mediators. By unleashing local battles in Tavush [Province of Armenia], he legitimized the creation of the anti-Armenian Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem.
By becoming at odds with [Armenia’s] historical allies and not finding new ones, weakening the army and sowing hatred in the society, Nikol turned Armenia into Azerbaijan’s most suitable enemy, a country with a predetermined defeat—in 2.5 years," Minasyan added in particular.