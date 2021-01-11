Opposition party leader: Azerbaijan keeping Armenian POWs in prisons and discussing transport communications

Leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“They are keeping Armenian prisoners of war in the prisons of Azerbaijan and discussing issues related to transport communication.
All the embassies of Armenia in all capitals of the world and Armenia’s diplomatic representatives to international organizations must work constantly and speak out about the return of Armenian prisoners of war with the international humanitarian right to exert international pressure (under the Geneva Conventions) on the authorities of Azerbaijan having assumed a commitment under the ceasefire agreement.
This is not only behavior that doesn’t correspond to the civilized world of the 21st century, but is also an international crime that must be spoken out about on all platforms.”