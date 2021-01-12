News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Bright Armenia Party: Milan court sentences PACE ex-member to 4 years in prison for accepting bribe from Azerbaijan
Bright Armenia Party: Milan court sentences PACE ex-member to 4 years in prison for accepting bribe from Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Do you remember the PACE corruption scandal in which the delegates were suspected of taking bribes for Azerbaijani lobbying? Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, wrote this on Facebook on Tuesday.

"We have made speeches about this for a long time at various PACE sessions. Finally there was a result. A Milan court has found former PACE member Luca Volonte guilty of blocking—in exchange for receiving 0.5 million euros—the adoption of a report on political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The politician has been sentenced to 4 years in prison," Marukyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Criminal investigation into Armenia National Security Service ex-director’s death is suspended
On January 17 last year, Georgi Kutoyan was found dead in a Yerevan apartment…
 US prosecutors say Honduras President helped send cocaine to America
In exchange for hefty bribes...
 Turkish court sentences preacher to 1,075 years in prison
Oktar was arrested in July 2018...
 4 dead after truck collides with military buses in Russia
The circumstances behind the road...
 Karabakh State Service for Emergency Situations records 806 calls
During the first days of the New Year, rescuers...
 All protesters removed from US Capitol building
A representative of the US law enforcement bodies informed the members of the Congress that…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos