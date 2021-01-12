Bright Armenia Party: Milan court sentences PACE ex-member to 4 years in prison for accepting bribe from Azerbaijan

Do you remember the PACE corruption scandal in which the delegates were suspected of taking bribes for Azerbaijani lobbying? Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, wrote this on Facebook on Tuesday.
"We have made speeches about this for a long time at various PACE sessions. Finally there was a result. A Milan court has found former PACE member Luca Volonte guilty of blocking—in exchange for receiving 0.5 million euros—the adoption of a report on political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The politician has been sentenced to 4 years in prison," Marukyan added.