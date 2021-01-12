Russia speaks on special relations with prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Russia held Tuesday a solemn meeting dedicated to the 299th anniversary of the Prosecutor's Office of Russia.
At the invitation of the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, Prosecutors General of Armenia and Azerbaijan Artur Davtyan and Kamran Aliyev took part in the event.
Bilateral meetings, as well as a trilateral Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian meeting, were held within the framework of the visit.
Welcoming the foreign guests, Igor Krasnov noted that their meeting is acquiring a landmark character in the light of the agreements reached Monday by the President of Russia, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia at the trilateral talks to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, including on providing assistance to residents of the regions affected by the hostilities.
"I would like to note the special nature of the relations between the prosecutor's offices of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect," he added.
According to him, the countries are faced with common tasks to combat modern threats: terrorism, corruption, cybercrime, environmental crimes, as well as to ensure the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens, primarily the most vulnerable groups, including minors.
The Russian prosecutor general has invited the sides to St. Petersburg at the beginning of July to hold a conference of heads of prosecutor's offices of European states.
During the bilateral meetings, the parties discussed the most topical aspects of human rights and law enforcement activities.
As a result of bilateral meetings, programs of cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia and the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia and Azerbaijan were signed.
The documents provide for joint activities on combating corruption, crimes committed using information and communication technologies, and offenses in the field of environmental protection, as well as cooperation in the field of extradition and provision of legal assistance in criminal cases, including the organization search, arrest, confiscation and return from abroad of property obtained by criminal means.