YouTube suspends Trump's account
YouTube suspends Trump's account
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

YouTube has suspended the official account of the current US President Donald Trump, Axios reported.

According to the YouTube statement, Trump's last video has been removed after careful scrutiny and in the light of concerns about the continued potential for violence. The administration has issued a warning regarding a violation of the policy on incitement to violence.

Earlier, Twitter closed access to Trump's account amid violation of the rules and concerns on provoking unrest. He was also deprived of the opportunity to write on Facebook and Instagram before the expiration of his powers. Apple, in turn, has temporarily removed Parler, popular among the supporters of the current American leader, from its App Store.
