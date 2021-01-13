Armenia legislature majority leader not denying discussion within faction on replacing PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN. – As an MP of the National Assembly, one of my priority tasks is also the preservation of the Constitution and ensuring the will of the citizen; in this regard, we have presented the way we imagine, which is snap parliamentary elections. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters Wednesday in the NA, referring to the matter of holding early elections.

"The parliamentary opposition will form its final viewpoint [on this]; time will tell the rest," she added.

As for the statement of MP Sofya Hovsepyan—who recently left My Step faction—that she had proposed within My Step to replace PM Nikol Pashinyan and there was a discussion about it, Makunts said as follows in particular: "There have been various discussions in our faction."

And to the clarifying question as to why it was decided not to take the initiative to replace Pashinyan, Makunts responded: "The reasoning was that one should not be guided by the method of snatching the power away from the citizen. Therefore, there is an agenda for proposing snap [parliamentary] elections, and we will move forward accordingly."