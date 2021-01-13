News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia legislature majority leader not denying discussion within faction on replacing PM Pashinyan
Armenia legislature majority leader not denying discussion within faction on replacing PM Pashinyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – As an MP of the National Assembly, one of my priority tasks is also the preservation of the Constitution and ensuring the will of the citizen; in this regard, we have presented the way we imagine, which is snap parliamentary elections. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters Wednesday in the NA, referring to the matter of holding early elections.

"The parliamentary opposition will form its final viewpoint [on this]; time will tell the rest," she added.

As for the statement of MP Sofya Hovsepyan—who recently left My Step faction—that she had proposed within My Step to replace PM Nikol Pashinyan and there was a discussion about it, Makunts said as follows in particular: "There have been various discussions in our faction."

And to the clarifying question as to why it was decided not to take the initiative to replace Pashinyan, Makunts responded: "The reasoning was that one should not be guided by the method of snatching the power away from the citizen. Therefore, there is an agenda for proposing snap [parliamentary] elections, and we will move forward accordingly."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ex-military prosecutor: PM Pashinyan once announced he had found candidate for Armenia Prosecutor General
According to the constitution and regulation law, a lawyer-scholar has no other way to end up in the Supreme Judicial Council except by being nominated by the parliamentary factions…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM-President meeting does not take place in “good-neighborly” atmosphere
It took place in the neutral zone…
 Newspaper: It is proposed to include Yerevan military pantheon in state protocol
As a place for foreign guests to visit…
 3 new Diaspora Armenian professionals join ranks of Armenia Government through iGorts fellowship program
To date 48 Diaspora Armenian professionals are...
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan no longer wishes to return to active politics?
The chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia…
 Armenia ex-Ambassador: PM Pashinyan was preparing our defeat in all directions for 2.5 years
Nikol, who was announcing the “New Armenia,” actually became the “builder” of the new Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos