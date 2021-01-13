Scientific edition of 'Mein Kampf' book to be published in Poland

The scientific edition of Adolf Hitler's book 'Mein Kampf' will be published in Poland, Rzeczpospolita reported.
The first critical edition of this book was published in Germany in 2016.
The author of the Polish translation of Hitler's book, published in 1942, with a critical introduction and footnotes, is the historian and political scientist Eugeniusz Krol. He worked on the book for three years.
Representatives of the publishing house, in turn, assure that 'Mein Kampf' will not be advertised, and its price will be barraging for a mass audience.