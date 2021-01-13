Armenia citizens lighting candles in memory of heroes at Yerablur Military Pantheon

At the initiative of Tovmasyan Charity Foundation, citizens of Armenia are lighting candles at Yerablur Military Pantheon in remembrance of the Armenians who died on the border during the war that Azerbaijan unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
There will also be a Requiem Service and performances of psalms at Yerablur Military Pantheon. Yesterday President of Tovmasyan Charity Foundation Artak Tovmasyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“We will all gather and pay our respects to the heroes who didn’t spare their lives for the homeland.”