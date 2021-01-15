Earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 7

At least seven people have died and hundreds more injured after a 6.2-magnitute earthquake hit Indonesia's Sulawesi Island early Friday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said, CNN reported.
The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 1.28 a.m. local time, was six kilometers northeast of Majene city at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.
Some 3,000 residents fled their homes to seek safety following the quake, which could be felt strongly for five to seven seconds and damaged at least 62 houses, according to the country's National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).
Several tall buildings have also been badly damaged, including a private hospital, hotels, and government building,
Many people are still trapped under collapsed buildings, according to local search and rescue teams.
The country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami based on meteorology and climatology agency modeling.
Hours earlier on Thursday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the same district damaging several houses.