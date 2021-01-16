News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 16
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Georgian President to meet with NATO Secretary General in Brussels
Georgian President to meet with NATO Secretary General in Brussels
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will receive Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili at NATO headquarters. 

The meeting will take place on January 22 in Brussels, Online Georgia reported.

According to the press release, Zourabichvili will also take part in the meeting of the NATO-Georgia commission.

Due to the security measures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, media representatives will not be allowed into NATO headquarters to cover the event.

The event will be streamed live on the NATO website.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ahval: US-Turkey relations are something old, new, and borrowed
"We can dispense with the blue quickly...
 Erdogan says NATO left Turkey alone with terrorists
He also accused the United States of providing military assistance to the self-defense forces of the Syrian Kurds...
 Turkey intends to hold military exercises in parts of northern and eastern Aegean
One of the two Navtexes issued on Thursday reserves an...
 Turkey leads NATO high readiness force
Turkey takes over from Poland, which provided the core of the force in 2020...
 Stoltenberg: NATO does not consider Russia as direct threat
The NATO Secretary General stated that he does not see direct threat from Russia in as a military attack…
 NATO Secretary General sends New Year's message to Armenia President
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has sent a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos