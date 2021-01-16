Georgian President to meet with NATO Secretary General in Brussels

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will receive Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili at NATO headquarters.
The meeting will take place on January 22 in Brussels, Online Georgia reported.
According to the press release, Zourabichvili will also take part in the meeting of the NATO-Georgia commission.
Due to the security measures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, media representatives will not be allowed into NATO headquarters to cover the event.
The event will be streamed live on the NATO website.