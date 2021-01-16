News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 17
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian ex-ambassador: Parliament speaker is an agent of the Turkish special services
Armenian ex-ambassador: Parliament speaker is an agent of the Turkish special services
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian parliament's speakert, Ararat Mirzoyan, is an agent of the Turkish special services, gormer Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan said in his video message.

Minasyan commented on the construction of the Museum-Institute of the Armenian Genocide and the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex, noting that if Armenia made efforts towards the recognition of the Genocide, then the enemy state should have made the opposite efforts.

“The Turkish special services have begun to work in this direction," he noted.

As proof of what was said, Minasyan presented a handwritten letter from Ararat Mirzoyan written in 2007.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos