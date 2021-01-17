Tunisia PM announces change in Cabinet makeup

Tunisian Prime Minister Hisham Al-Mashishi announced at a news conference on Saturday that he will change the Cabinet of Ministers he is heading since September 2020, TASS reports.
According to the PM, these personnel changes in the Tunisian government are conditioned by the need to fill the vacancies of the ministers, as well as to replace a number of ministers who are unable to carry out their respective duties.
Thus, by the decision of Al-Mashishi, eleven new ministers have been appointed.
In addition, the PM announced the abolition of the Ministry of Civil Society and Human Rights, as well as of the State Secretariat for Finance, transferring the duties of these departments to office of the government.