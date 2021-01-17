Two female Afghanistan Supreme Court judges are killed in Kabul

Two woman judges of the Supreme Court of Afghanistan have been killed in a shooting in the capital Kabul, AP reported citing the press service of the supreme court.
Gunmen opened fire on a car carrying two judges in the center of Kabul on Sunday morning, police reported.
The two women were killed in the attack, the most recent in a spate of violence that has engulfed the country as peace negotiations between the government and the Taliban continue.
The attack happened as they were on their way to work, supreme court spokesman Ahmed Fahid Qawim said, but he did not say their names.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AP that they were not behind the killing.